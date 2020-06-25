Dry and hot across Kansas Thursday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after we witnessed a few (severe) storms on Wednesday, today looks dry (and hot) before our next weather maker marches across the state on Friday. Storms, possibly severe, are expected to impact south-central Kansas Friday evening before coming to an end Friday night.

Before we get wet, it will be hot on Friday with highs in the middle 90s. Behind a cold front, northern Kansas may cool-off a few degrees on Saturday, but south-central Kansas will climb into the middle 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, the weekend looks dry… at least during the day. However, scattered storms are possible Saturday night and possibly Sunday night as well. Beyond the weekend, next week appears mostly dry with continued hot temperatures generally in the 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; scattered storms late in the day. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Storms come to an end. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 72.

Sat: High: 95. Low: 73. Partly cloudy; overnight storms possible.

Sun: High: 96. Low: 73. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 97. Low: 74. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Tue: High: 96. Low: 73. Partly cloudy; isolated storms late.

Wed: High: 94. Low: 72. Mostly sunny.