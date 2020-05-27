Dry start to the day, but rainy afternoon for Wichita area

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today appears to be the opposite of Tuesday. A dry start to the day will give way to scattered showers/storms this afternoon, mostly across eastern Kansas. A solid supply of clouds will keep us cooler than normal once again with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Another (and final) wave of moisture and energy moving in from the west on Thursday will enhance the risk of rain across most of Kansas before we dry-out on Friday and stay that way through the weekend. However, neither heavy rain nor severe weather is expected on Thursday.

After another cooler than normal afternoon (in the 70s) on Thursday, a slow warming trend is expected into the weekend. Highs in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday will warm into the low 90s (in Wichita) by the middle of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; scattered afternoon showers/storms. Wind: N 5-15. High: 74.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, few showers late. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms; otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing skies. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 58.

Fri: High: 79. Low: 57. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 80. Low: 60. Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 83. Low: 63. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 86. Low: 67. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 89. Low: 69. Mostly sunny, windy, and very warm.