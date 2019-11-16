Dry this weekend, when is our next chance of rain?

This afternoon, winds will be gusty across central and east, and should be turning to the north in western Kansas. Expect most of the state to see 60 degree weather with increasing clouds. The gusty south winds ahead of an approaching cold front will lead to a high fire danger across central and eastern Kansas and outdoor burning is not recommended, as any fire may spread quickly. Cloudy skies overnight with a cold front moving through Kansas. A few sprinkles are possible as the front passes, however most areas should remain dry.

Sunday will have a return to sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be backing down and turning to the west.

Next chance for rain may not come until the middle of next week. Right now, it looks as if central and south central Kansas will have the best chances. Rainfall amounts with this next system will likely range from a trace to 0.50" with areas east of the Kansas Turnpike having the best potential to see the heavier amounts. Temperatures remain mild through Wednesday, then turning cooler Thursday through Saturday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds and breezy. Wind: SE/S 10-25; gusty. High: 62.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: S/W 5-15. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 60.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 40.

Mon: High: 68 Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 39 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 47 Increasing clouds, breezy; chance of showers/storms.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 30 Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 30 Morning clouds afternoon sun.