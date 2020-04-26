Dry weather and warmer today

Plenty of sunshine and a few high clouds with a significant warming trend starting today. South winds will be increasing later today across central Kansas with gusts of 20-30 m.p.h. Highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Increasing clouds tonight with a slim chance of shower/storm after midnight. Even warmer on Monday with highs in the 80s statewide.

Storm chances increase on Tuesday as a stronger weather system and cold front move across Kansas. Severe weather is possible for southeast Kansas during the late afternoon, while general showers and storms are more likely for central Kansas through the morning and midday hours.

Behind the weather system Tuesday temperatures really heat up with highs in the 80s and 90s possible by Friday and next weekend. Our next chance of showers and storms arrives Saturday night.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 76.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, isolated showers/storms towards morning. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 55.

Monday: Early morning showers/storms then mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 80.

Monday night: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 59.

Tue: High: 82 Partly cloudy; scattered showers/storms. A bit breezy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 53 Sunny.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 49 Sunny, breezy afternoon.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 58 Mostly sunny and much warmer, breezy.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. A few storms after midnight.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.