Drying out Saturday; Weather Alert Sunday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that Kansas will dry out Saturday with a return to some sunshine for much of the area by afternoon. A severe weather threat is looming for Sunday when the next cold front pushes into Kansas. Large hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rainfall all look possible into the evening hours.

We should expect lows Saturday to be down in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Any leftover showers will fade fairly quickly. As the sun comes out for the afternoon, temperatures will warm into the 80s.

Dry weather continues Saturday night and much of Sunday. However, as a cold front enters Kansas late Sunday afternoon, thunderstorms will develop and move to the southeast. We have issued a Weather Alert Day anticipating some severe storms to wrap up the weekend.

There could be some leftover storms hanging around into the beginning of next week too.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy; a few showers/storms well after midnight. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Showers early; then partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear; patchy fog. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68.

Sun: High: 91 Partly cloudy; evening strong-severe storms likely.

Mon: High: 88 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 64 Mostly sunny with low humidity.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 63 Becoming partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 67 AM showers-storms, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; scattered nighttime storms. Breezy.