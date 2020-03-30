Drying out Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that after overnight showers, drier weather is expected Tuesday and temperatures will start warming back up.

Low temperatures early Tuesday will be down in the 40s. Clouds will eventually break for sunshine into the afternoon. Highs will be back up into the 60s. The winds will remain light.

Warmer weather is expected Wednesday with highs in the 70s. It will turn windy for the middle of the week.

Another chance for some storms will be coming late in the week, mainly Thursday night with a cold front.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy; showers likely. Wind: SE/N 5-15. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Cloudy early, becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N/S 5-10. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 47.

Wed: High: 72 Increasing clouds; windy.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 54 Spotty AM shower, then mostly cloudy; scattered overnight storms.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 39 Decreasing clouds; windy and cooler.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 33 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 66 Low: 44 Mostly cloudy; chance for evening storms.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 55 Decreasing clouds; breezy.