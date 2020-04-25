Drying out and warming up this weekend

After early morning lows in the 30s and 40s for most of Kansas, we should return to the upper 60s and low 70s for afternoon highs. The northwest winds will steadily go down through the day. There is a slight chance of a few afternoon showers and storms, mainly across the eastern third of the state. This activity should diminish after sunset.

Expect it to get even warmer Sunday with mid to upper 70s for highs. The winds will turn back to the south and pick up a bit across western Kansas.

An isolated storm chance is possible in southern Kansas early Monday, but most of the state will start next week dry. Highs will be above normal in the week ahead with most of Kansas seeing upper 70s and 80s throughout the week. Our next chance of showers and storms comes Tuesday with a few strong to severe storms possible across southeast Kansas during the afternoon. Dry weather will persist through the end of the week and the start of next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or two after midnight. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 56.

Mon: High: 79 Early AM shower, then partly cloudy

Tue: High: 81 Low: 61 Partly cloudy; scattered showers/storms. Breezy.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 52 Sunny, breezy morning.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy afternoon.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 58 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 60 Partly cloudy. A few storms after midnight.

