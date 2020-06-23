Due to pandemic, Kansas State Fair could have different look this year

Kansas State Fair staff works to finalize plans for the 2020 state fair in Hutchinson, but not without consideration of the continued threat posed by COVID-19.

Before any plans are finalized for the annual event in September, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and local health officials will review them. Assuming the fair is cleared to go on, the statewide celebration could look different.

The possibility of a "second wave" in the fall highlights concerns over large crowds at the state fair.

Kansas State Fair General Manager Robin Jennison said he is optimistic at least that the fair will happen, but the final decision on that will come in early July.

Jennison said several safety measures are being considered, including one-way routes through buildings, encouraging customers to buy tickets online or remotely and more hand sanitizer stations around the fairgrounds.