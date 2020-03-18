Early closure presents unique challenges for rural KS school districts

As school districts across Kansas look for new ways to teach students now that in-person classes are canceled for the rest of the spring semester, some schools are moving completely online for continued learning.

This option doesn't work well for many rural districts in the state who have students without reliable Internet access at home.

Students in the Southern Cloud school district in the small Cloud County community of Miltonvale, sit outside the school's front door in the evenings, just so they can use the WiFi. That's because they either don't have WiFi at home or it's not high-speed.

"We know that not every kid has access to WiFi or the Internet," Southern Cloud Superintendent Roger Perkins says.

Perkins' district includes town of the state's smallest high schools, Miltonvale and Glasco.

"We're in uncharted waters now, especially education" Perkins says of the district's position of having to look for ways to teach students without meeting in person.

Perkins says he's taken to local Internet providers to get his students better access and is looking into other areas like the transportation budget to pay for it.

"We know we're not going to bus kids for the rest of the school year. We actually reach into four counties and pick up kids to bring into Glasco or Miltonvale," Perkins says. "And we know that transportation is not going to be needed, so we're going to save the money on diesel for sure."

He says the school board approved paying classified staff, including bus drivers. I online learning doesn't work out for students in his district, Perkins says the district might have to mail out packets and worksheets. Students would complete those and then mail them back for teachers to grade.