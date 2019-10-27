Early morning fire damages vacant house

Wichita firefighters battled an early morning house fire Sunday morning.

Crews responded just after 10 a.m. for a report of a house fire in the 1000 block of south Topeka.

Firefighters say large flames shot from the second floor of the house which was vacant and under renovation.

"Our crews arrived to find heavy fire coming out the second story of the front of the house. The house was boarded up and under renovation. That presented some challenges for our crews as far as getting access inside," said Battalion Chief Micheal Russell.

Fire officials say a neighboring house had to be evacuated. No damage was done to the house and no one was injured in the home.