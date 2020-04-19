Early morning rain moving out, sunshine returns today

A weak cold front will move through the Kansas today. An isolated late day shower or storm is possible mainly across southwest Kansas. No severe weather is expected. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s, then expect upper 60s and 70s through the rest of the week. Temperatures will be right around normal through the upcoming week..

Our best chance for rain in the week ahead will arrive on Wednesday. The brunt of this system will stay to our south (with the low pushing to the east, from the Texas panhandle, through Oklahoma, and Arkansas), but showers and storms will be likely (ending Wednesday evening). Due to the track of this system the severe weather potential in Kansas will be low. Another chance of showers and storms Thursday night through Friday. Next weekend looks dry.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds then partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15; gusty. High: 68

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 47

Monday: Sunny. Wind: SW/NW 5-15; gusty. High: 74

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: W 3-5. Low: 48.

Tue: High: 73 Partly cloudy with overnight storms.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 53 Mostly cloudy, breezy with scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 51 Sunny with isolated overnight storms.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 51 Scattered showers and storms possible, partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 46 Partly cloudy.

