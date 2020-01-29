Earthquake rattles parts of Marion County

Some residents in Marion County felt some shaking Tuesday night after an earthquake struck.

The 2.9-magnitude hit around 11:45 p.m. about 6 miles northeast of Marion. It measured about 3 miles deep.

People said they felt the earthquake in Marion and at least one person felt it in Lawrence.

"We FELT it! It felt big! Several people are commenting on it. Then there was a smaller one a few minutes ago," said Jane Johnson on our Facebook page.

You can let the USGS know if you felt it on the Did You Feel It response page.