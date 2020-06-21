4.2 earthquake strikes northern Oklahoma

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook northern Oklahoma Saturday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake at 10:15 p.m. near Perry, which is about 65 mile from Oklahoma City.

It was the largest recorded earthquake in Oklahoma since a magnitude 4.4 quake in May 2019.

Eyewitness news received some emails from people in the Wichita area who reported feeling the earthquake.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. Regulators have directed producers to close some injection wells.