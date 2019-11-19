East Kellogg to open all the way to K-96

The City of Wichita says it will open east Kellogg all the way to K-96 Thursday.

The city tells Eyewitness News two lanes of traffic will be open in both directions. A third lane will still be closed for shoulder work.

The Webb Road section is on schedule. Adjustments were made and now Greenwich is ahead of schedule, according to the city.

Drivers will see orange barrels and workers through the springtime.

The speed limit will be 40 mph while construction continues.

An opening ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.