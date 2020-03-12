Economic health under threat from COVID 19

Another historic day on Wall Street as markets experience the most significant drop since 1987.

The Dow finished the day down more than 2,300 points, and this is primarily due to fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

That has American's increasingly worried COVID-19 is more than just a public health threat but that it is a higher risk to the markets and global economy.

Jeremy Hill, the director of the Center of Economic Development and Business Development at WSU said this is a situation changing by the hour.

Speaking with Eyewitness News Thursday, he said fears of the virus are making issues already existing in the market, especially in oil and energy sectors, worse.

"The fundamental drivers of the U.S. economy say we're a growing economy. This loss in confidence is more on the fear side," said Jeremy Hill. The director of the Center of Economic Development and Business Development added, "The question is how much this fear is legitimate and how much of this is more panic-driven."

While the hope is this panic is short-lived.

"Disheartening to see the big drops that you're existing investments are taking, but everything is fluid," said Kevin Kimmel of the situation.

The spread of COVID-19 has a growing impact on daily life.

"It's so serious you can't go outside and have fun. You can't even go outside and be like, I'm going to go pack my bags and go on a plane. Check your phone; it's canceled. It's crazy," said Kalis Sloan.

How that impact is mitigated, Hill said right now largely rests in the hands of the government.

"Could go away pretty easily, and we just go to really slow growth over the second and third quarters," said Hill. "But it's looking a lot closer to a recession level type deal."

He said so far, efforts by the Federal Reserve and President Donald Trump resulted in little effect of being calm.

"I know a lot of people really don't want to talk about the stimulus factor, particularly in this market, but that's the tool we have left," said Hill.

It's whether there's the political will to implement tax cuts or stimulus packages.

Hill said, "Experts in this field saying this could peek in May or June. If it does peek in May or June, staying as a pandemic, we’re getting to the point where this could be a lead into a recession, not only on the national level but on the global level and even locally. A global economy is already feeling it through China and Europe."

Hill added the real hit to the economy and productivity could come if schools close.

"That's where you see all the other companies follow suit, in retail and food services shut down," said Hill.

Hill said his inbox has also been filling up with questions from businesses about this virus.

"Speaking to Kansas businesses and where we’re at, we’re already in a holding pattern, and the labor is at that point where we’re doing a lot of freezes. It’s nothing new, but it’s freezing hires, controlling costs and managing what you do so that inventory doesn’t get out of hand with what you can produce," said Hill. "When you get to other businesses like small business, it’s going back to the CDC, how do you keep clean and protective."

When it comes to how long this will last, that depends on the longevity of Coronavirus concerns.

"Employment numbers last week were great. Unemployment claims did not go up today. If you’re looking at all these other factors, we’re not really seeing anything," said Hill. "If it’s just fear and that stops a lot of the production, then businesses are going to get hit, and then you’re going to start seeing layoffs and reduction."

Eyewitness News also reached out to financial educators at Meritrust. This is the advice they have for people concerned about the economic and fiscal impact of the virus.

1) How do consumers plan ahead for financial hardship caused by Coronavirus?

It may feel like your financial life may be out of control, but you have more control in this situation than you may realize.

Stop and take an inventory of your financial picture. How much do you have in savings? How much are your loan payments each month? On average, how much are ongoing expenses like utilities and food?

Then you can sketch out a budget for the amount of time your finances may be affected to take the first step in taking control of your financial well-being.

2) If you have loans, how can you plan ahead?

If you have loans outstanding, contact the financial institution that holds the loan and let them know what is going on. There may be a program or a modification to the loan they are able to make due to the hardship you are experiencing. It’s always best to do this immediately before you’re in a bind and past due on payments.

3) How can you prepare for expenses that are to come?

It is important during a time like this to prioritize your spending. For example, it’s always important to pay your credit card payment, but it’s more important to have your basic needs like medicine, food, electricity, rent and transportation paid.

If you have an emergency savings account, you’ll want to take that into consideration for your plan for the next few months. If you don’t have one, it’s time to find ways to reduce spending.

4) How can you save money or cut costs during a financial hardship?

Reach out to your cable provider, internet provider, gym, any company you regularly use to see if you can find discounts to cut your expenses temporarily.

If storage is available, buying in bulk can offer big savings. Buy in bulk is not a good option for products that have expiration or use by dates and that you won't use up quickly.

While it will be difficult to fight the urge to order take out, eat at home as much as possible and freeze any leftovers, you won’t immediately eat as either family portions or single meals. They’ll be good to have for the future, will save money and will ensure no food is wasted.