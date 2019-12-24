Effort raises about $6K to pay off student lunch debt

A Springfield woman has raised thousands of dollars to pay off student lunch debts after a woman in her area sought help on a neighborhood app.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Molly McKinney says that when the woman asked on the app if anyone knew of any agencies offering help to pay off her children's $60 lunch debt, she went ahead and paid the bill herself.

She also found out that other people owed hundreds of dollars.

She started a Facebook page with a Paypal account to pay off debt from around the district. As of Monday, she'd raised around $6,000.

