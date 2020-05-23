El Dorado Lake draws thousands during Memorial Day Weekend.

This Memorial Day weekend, El Dorado lake is seeing thousands more visitors than usual.

"We've got a really good crowd out here." Seth Turner, Park Manager at El Dorado State Park said. "I would say by the end of the weekend between seventy thousand to eighty thousand"

Turner says campgrounds are nearly at capacity.

"Utility campgrounds are at 100 percent. Primitive campgrounds are about 75 to 80 percent. It's a really good crowd." Turner said.

However, not everything at the lake is accessible due to COVID-19.

"We've got a pretty good list of cleaning and disinfecting that goes through with every building. It takes awhile to get to them all and clean them all. That's why we held off on opening some of those until later in the year. But everything is pretty much open now other than the playgrounds and beaches." Turner said.

The park is asking visitors to take the same precautions at the lake as they would in other public spaces. Turner says with sixty to eighty thousand people there this weekend, it's difficult to enforce social distancing rules.

"From what I've seen," Turner said, "People are being good about hanging with their own group and maintaining social distancing."

He says after the financial impact of flooding last year, the big turnout this weekend is a relief.