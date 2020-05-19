El Dorado Lake marinas expecting busy weekend despite warnings from health officials

Marinas around El Dorado Lake are expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend despite fears of coronavirus numbers rising again.

"We've probably been just as busy, if not busier than the holiday," Debbie Halled, manager of Shady Creek Marina, said.

The marina is taking extra precautions to keep visitors safe, including extra hand sanitizer, table spacing, and sanitation. The marina also has a special protocol for refueling.

"People that own the boats step up to the end of the dock, then the dock boys fill up the gas, then they come back up here, so people can get back in their boats," Halled said.

Despite health officials worries, Halled said she thinks a day on the lake is “one of the safest things to do.” She also said that visitors are also already taking their own precautions in protecting their own and others’ health.