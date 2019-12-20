El Dorado family donates backpacks, care items to children in foster care

An El Dorado mother and her children step up with a charitable effort that makes us Kansas proud.

Kristen Greene, whose children include two adopted daughters, organizes a family effort to help other children growing up in foster care.

Last year, Greene's daughters began collecting new backpacks and care items to donate to children in the foster-care system who often have to move, sometimes without hardly any notice.

The family delivers backpacks filled with care items twice per year. This Christmas, we're told they are preparing to pass 200 bags.

You can learn more about the effort on the Caring for Kansas Kids Facebook page.