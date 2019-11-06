El Dorado police looking for persons of interest in aggravated burglary

El Dorado police are looking for two people in connection with an aggravated burglary last week.

Officers responded Wednesday (Oct. 30) to Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital for a report of a assault.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim who said they'd been shot in the face several times with a BB gun and struck in the back of the head.

Investigations have lead police to look for Dallas M. Rodriguez and Jesse Quigg.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (316) 321-1080.