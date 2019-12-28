El Dorado woman, church helping community recycle after city shuts down program

A new struggle for cities is trying to afford the rise costs to maintain recycling services.

El Dorado decided in August to eliminate their program after seeing expense grow from $50 a ton to $75 a ton and expected to reach a high as $90 a ton.

Part of the reason is that there are fewer options for places to sell the recyclables after China decided to no longer take many of the items.

El Dorado estimated savings of $50,000 in 2019 by getting rid of the service.

It took many of the residents by surprise.

“I used to be on the recycling board and I was just really disappointed because we were just so proud of it because curbside recycling, not a lot of cities used to do that, so we were just so proud of ourselves. It just stunned me. I was just really disappointed when they made that decision,” said resident and volunteer Katie Monroe.

Even though the city is no longer providing a recycling option, one woman has taken this mission upon herself to maintain a recycling option for her neighbors.

“Started off very, very slow. The first Wednesday we did it, nobody showed up and I was like okay, start small, be humble about it and it will get better,” said Shelley Shipman who organized a recycling service project in El Dorado.

Shelley Shipman says with the help and support from her church, First United Methodist in El Dorado, every Wednesday, she’s there to collect items for recycling.

Shipman said, “When they stopped, I had a hard time throwing my recyclables into the trash. It was hard.”

This is a volunteer effort of people who give their time and resources to offer the service.

“I’m recycling more than I ever did when we had curbside,” said Monroe, who brings her grandkids with to volunteer.

“People want to do it, very much so and there’s a significant need. You’ll see people who bring a little bit every time because they come almost every week and then you’ll see people like us who can’t make it every week and we’ll have a whole car full,” said Gene George, who brings his recycling and volunteers.

They only collect certain plastic recyclables and aluminum

Part of the reason Shipman started the program was that the other option for people wanting to recycle was to drive to Wichita.

“Some people were literally driving to Wichita themselves with their own personal recyclables so if you’re trying to decrease your carbon footprint in the world today, you have to think about that. I can’t just drive my own little recyclables out there,” said Shipman. “That doesn’t seem like it will decrease the amount of carbon footprint we will put out but if you can get together as a whole, as a community, then you can make it purposeful.”

The main item they receive each week is plastic water bottles.

“It just shows what a few people can do and it shows with just a few people getting the word out,” said Erica Grunder who comes every week. “And now we have a lot of people coming.”

The hope for Shipman is that her actions will help get more to do the same.

“I think it shows that people really do want to recycle, they do want to take care for the next generation and it’s hard and have to think how can I, how can I do it. You can do it but you just have to start the movement and then it goes,” said Shipman.

The recycling drop-off is held every Wednesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with the exception for most major holidays and when the temperature is below 25 degrees.

First United Methodist is located on West Central Avenue in El Dorado.

After the Wednesday collection, Shipman and her husband drive the item to a Wichita recycling center.