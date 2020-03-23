El Dorado's Pregnancy and Family Resource Center receives helping hand

The Pregnancy and Family Resource Center in El Dorado shares love and compassion for those facing pregnancy and parenting choices. Its aim is to help create safe and thriving families in our communities.

Established in Augusta in 1998, the Pregnancy and Family Resource Center provides emotional, physical and spiritual support to those facing crisis pregnancy.

"We are there to serve them and to be love to them and encourage them," Pregnancy and Family Resource Center Executive Director Kim Fross says of the parents the center helps. "We have people of all different backgrounds and faith come through our doors."

In 2013, the center moved from Augusta to El Dorado. Now, it's outgrown its building and is ready to call a new facility home.

In recognition of the Pregnancy and Family Resource Center's efforts and to help it realize the goal of having the space it needs, Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers decided to give a helping hand.