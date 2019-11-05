Election Day, 2019

Polls are open across Kansas today from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. There are a few things to keep in mind before you head out. You can check the bottom of this story for some helpful links.

First, this is a non-partisan election, so candidates won't be designated by party affiliation on the ballot.

As always, there is a write-in option. If you want to submit a write-in for an election, there is a button on the voting machine that pulls up a keyboard.

You will then type in your vote.

If you're using a paper ballot, fill in the oval next to "write-in" and then write your vote on the line.

At the end of Election Day, we will know how many people cast write-in ballots, but we won't know who they voted for.

"Because each one of those we have to review," said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman. "We have a bi-partisan board and they have to review those one at a time, because those names aren’t programmed into the voting machines. The machines can tally that there is a write-in, but then we have to look at every single one of those one at a time."

If you misspell a write-in candidate's name, it will be up to the board Lehman mentioned to determine which candidate the voter intended to choose.

Lehman says around 10% of registered voters took part in the Primary Election back in August.

As of Monday, 4.5% of voters in Sedgwick County had already voted.

"We mailed out more than double the amount of ballots by mail than we did in 2015, so that was a surprise to us, and then we've had early voting numbers have been really really strong," Lehman said. "So within the first week, early voting in our office we'd already surpassed the number of total early voters we had in our office for all of 2015 general election."

If you need transportation to the polls in Wichita, you can ride the bus for free to your polling site. You can contact your local election office to find additional resources to help get you to the polls.

Also, don't forget a government-issued ID card. You'll need it to cast a ballot.