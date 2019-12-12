Wichita transit rolls out fleet of electric buses

Wichitans will get to see the state's first fleet of electric buses Thursday.

Wichita transit rolls out its first ever zero-emission battery-electric transit buses at 10:30 a.m. There will also be a demonstration of the ProTerra buses.

The buses will charge overnight and should have enough power to run 150 miles by morning. Wichita Transit estimates each electric bus will last 12 years and save the city $462,000 in that time compared to its diesel counterparts.

City officials hope the buses will result in cleaner air, quieter runs through neighborhoods and better fuel efficiency.

The new buses will begin operating on bus routes next year.