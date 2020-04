Good news for diabetics struggling to pay for insulin.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly says it's capping the out-of-pocket cost for insulin to $35 during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new co-pay system covers most of the company's insulins, including the widely-used Humalog injection.

The plan works for those with and without insurance though patients with government insurance are not eligible.

Diabetics need to take advantage of this offer should call Lilly Diabetes Solution Center at 833-808-1234.