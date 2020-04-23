Ellen DeGeneres surprises Andover teacher who wrote letters to her students

Ellen DeGeneres surprised an Andover Middle School teacher who went above and beyond to give her students a proper goodbye after the school year ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ellentube posted a video Thursday about 6th grade Social Studies teacher Victoria Bay who wrote a letter to each of her over 100 students.

In the upcoming episode of Ellen, Bay will talk about her experience of not being able to be in the classroom, and wanting to help her kids in any way she could.

Ellen also surprised Bay with a special video message from some of her students and Box Tops for Education also rewarded her with $25,000 in recognition of her selfless work.