Emergency Accident Reporting Plan in effect for Wichita

Icy conditions on Wichita streets and highways lead to multiple crashes across the city Wednesday night, especially on overpasses, bridges and interstate ramps.

Problem areas include K-96 between Hillside and Oliver where at least one person suffered a minor injury in a weather-related crash. Other problem areas include Interstate 235 and Kellogg, on which crews responded to at least one pileup.

Traffic backed up near Kellogg and Washington due a crash in the westbound lanes. Another crash on Northbound I-1235 at Broadway caused a backup with traffic at a standstill.

At about 8:45 p.m., the Wichita Fire Department reported two separate crashes on the downtown flyover - one eastbound and one westbound.

These reports are among just a handful of numerous crashes in every part of town.

"Bridges in the metro are icing over. Slow down and drive with caution," the Wichita FD advises in a tweet.