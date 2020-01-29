Emergency Accident Reporting Plan in effect for Wichita

Roads in and around Wichita are not terrible, but they aren't great either as of Wednesday morning. Be careful out there. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get where you're going.

The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan is in effect for the city of Wichita Wednesday morning. That means, if you're involved in a crash, no one is hurt, both vehicles are mobile and no alcohol is involved, you can fill out an accident report form at your local QuikTrip Kwik Shop or on the Wichita Police Department's website or app.

Police say it will remain in effect until further notice.

