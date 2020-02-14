Kansas Highway Patrol investigating crash involving school bus on I-235

Updated: Fri 7:23 AM, Feb 14, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on I-235 near West St,

KHP says a school bus and pickup truck were involved in the crash. There were no children on the bus.

Dispatch says one person suffered minor injuries.

The right lane is closed so drivers will want to find an alternate route.

