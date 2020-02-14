Kansas Highway Patrol investigating crash involving school bus on I-235

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on I-235 near West St,

KHP says a school bus and pickup truck were involved in the crash. There were no children on the bus.

Dispatch says one person suffered minor injuries.

The right lane is closed so drivers will want to find an alternate route.

KHP Troopers are investigating a two vehicle minor injury crash on I-235 and West Street. This involves a school bus and a pickup. There were no children on the bus. Expect delays due to the right lane being closed. pic.twitter.com/MdBW5RvGRQ — Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) February 14, 2020