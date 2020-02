Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash Sunday in Valley Center.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. in the area of W 85th St N and N Seneca St.

Dispatchers confirm one person sustained minor injuries. No other details were released.

Eyewitness News has a reporter headed to the scene for more details on the crash. Expect updates on the KWCH 12 website and app.