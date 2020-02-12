Wichita school bus involved in crash on Kansas Turnpike

The Kansas Turnpike Authority confirms a crash on the Kansas Turnpike south of Emporia involved a bus carrying fourth-and-fifth-grade students from Park Elementary School in the Wichita school district.

As of 11:30 a.m. the KTA didn't have a total count on injuries, but did say most those hurt have minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

A photo from the Emporia Gazette shows the bus tipped onto its side in the right side (east lane) ditch.

-----

Emergency crews are responding to an accident involving a school bus on the Kansas Turnpike near Emporia.

The accident happened Wednesday on I-35 mile marker 112.6 northbound, south of Emporia.

The Emporia Gazette reports the bus was not from the Emporia school district, but the district says it is sending a bus to help transport students "and assist in the situation." The newspaper reports 17 people were injured.

The Kansas Turnpike says the right lane is impacted by the accident. Drivers should expect delays.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information. Expect updates on-air and on the KWCH 12 website and app.