Employee at Ark City meat-processing plant tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Ark City's Creekstone Farms Premium Beef -- a meat processing plant -- has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirms to KSOK-NewsCow.

Creekstone's general manager says the employee who tested positive for the virus is in self isolation, as our other employees who were in direct contact with the infected worker.

The general manager says the case confirmed this week is Creekstone's first and only case so far.

“We’re taking the necessary precautions. Obviously, employee safety is a top priority," he tells NewsCow. The news source whose coverage area includes Cowley County reports Creekstone hires about 1,100 people locally.