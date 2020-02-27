Emporia Police investigate Emporia High School teacher

The Emporia Police Department says they have an open investigation involving an Emporia High School teacher.

The Emporia Gazette reports a post on social media was circulating showing alleged inappropriate messages from a teacher towards students.

They also say the Emporia Public School Board of Education held a closed executive session during Wednesday’s meeting. In the meeting, they voted unanimously to terminate the contract of an employee but did not say who is involved.

The district said they do not comment on personnel issues.

Emporia Police did not provide any additional information due to the on-going investigation.