Emporia State working to fill the critical need for testing supplies

As the State of Kansas eyes reopening, availability of testing will be a crucial metric to determine how fast we can return to a greater sense of normality.

While we're seeing some progress on that front, it remains a burdensome effort for hospitals and health departments to get the testing supplies they need.

Earlier this month, Kansas Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman made a plea to businesses and facilities with a specific type of 3-D printer to help fill in some of the supply needs.

Emporia State University is working to do that for its community.

"Provide the support of the health community and healthcare too because they're doing their best to fight this COVID-19 outbreak, and we're happy to support them," said ESU IT Department Learning Designer Hind Aati.

A thin polymer COVID-19 testing swab is becoming as precious as gold for health officials, and that's what Emporia State University's IT Department is working to recreate.

"I've been working here every single day just to make sure I'm keeping up with the demands and make sure the swabs are ready," said Aati.

Learning Designer Hind Aati said they were already 3-D printing face shields and mask, while also seeing a high demand for testing swabs because of limited supply.

Aati started searching for the 3-D instructional build files and found some shared by hospital networks.

"To print the swabs," Aati said, "you need to have the FormLab 2 or FormLab 3, and you need to have the specific resin that's called surgical guide resin."

She said they got the resin last week and completed their first job.

"This batch, it has 400 swabs. It took me 15 hours to print them," said Aati.

She is now working to protect the design after feedback from Newman Regional Health.

"We sent samples to the hospital to make sure that it fits and was convenient for the patient to test," said Aati. "Now, we have some modifying I'm doing on them because of the size of the swabs, so I'm trying to make them thinner and convenient for them to use."

As the IT Department works on the builds, they're getting help from the University's Health Services and School of Nursing.

They're coordinating with local health officials and the hospital to make sure the supplies get to where they need to go.

"It's essential," said ESU School of Nursing Associate Professor Dr. Kari Hess on PPE. "I don't think a lot of people understand nurses use this daily. It is something that we have on our person or available for caring for any kind of patient."

ESU Director of Health Services Mary McDaniel Anschutz said, "This would be a game-changer because I hadn't really heard about anybody doing this, the swabs and they're just, at that time, in particular, you just couldn't get them anywhere. That was why nobody could do any testing was because you couldn't get those very elusive swabs."

Mary McDaniel Anschutz said she takes part in the local Emergency Operation Center meetings on COVID-19 in the morning and learned that the hospital needed testing supplies.

"The hospital had mentioned that just a few days ago, that they were running very low on testing supplies. Like a matter of days supplies. Then here, ESU has their first batch ready to go," said McDaniel Anschutz.

And testing supplies are needed,

"I'm getting ready to take over the newest prototype over to the hospital," said Dr. Hess. "We're hopeful that this particular batch will be just what we need. Like many facilities across the state of Kansas, it's a demand, so this is a vital part for us to be able to perform additional testing and especially in-lieu circumstances of the clusters that we have in the community. I know this is essential."

Lyon County Public Health is reporting several clusters, including at Emporia's Tyson Foods plant, with more than 100 positive cases earlier this week.

ESU's Biology Department is also working to fulfill another need in the testing equipment supply chain.

They're working to produce the viral transport media. That is what a patient's sample is put into to transport it to the lab for testing.

"Those are the two components that the lab has to have to be able to send the specimen to a reference lab. They were both in short supply, and so if you can get those from an alternative source, then you have the means to do testing." McDaniel Anschutz said, "I just thought it was really amazing that Emporia State University was able to produce from seemingly out of nowhere these two critical pieces."

ESU is currently covering the costs for making the supplies but is looking at grants to cover some of the expenses, including for the resin to make the swabs.

