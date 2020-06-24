Emporia family shares struggle with COVID-19 after husband, father dies from virus

An Emporia family shares its struggles with COVID-19 after a husband and father died this past weekend from complications of the virus.

The family of 55-year-old Gonzalo Peralta want to remember him with his big smile, but they want others to see images of him in the hospital to show the rough reality of COVID-19.

At the end of April, Peralta, along with his wife and 19-year-old son tested positive for COVID-19. Two recovered. Peralta did not. His widow, Chrystanne Peralta said her late husband was healthy prior to catching the virus.

"So it was just real scary for us," she said.

Gonzalo Peralta went to the hospital on May 3. Within days, his three children feared their once healthy father was quickly deteriorating. Five days later, he was transferred to a hospital in Topeka and placed on a ventilator.

"Dad's always been really healthy, always in shape, always really active," Gonzalo Peralta's daughter, Lyrissa Alanis said. "(It) just really upset me because I was just scared, like, I never thought it would hit so close to home, and it happened to my dad."

Gonzalo Peralta died Saturday (June 20), adding to the more-than-250 deaths in Kansas from COVID-19.

"To see him struggle really, really upset me," Chyrsanne Peralta said. "To see anybody in your family struggle like that, and try and hang on is very difficult to watch."

Gonzalo Peralta's family hopes sharing photos and video of him in the hospital will remind people that COVID-19 symptoms can be severe and sometimes deadly.

His family doesn't want him to be a statistic. They want him to be remembered for his commitment to his family and to his faith.

Gonzalo Peralta worked at Tyson Meats in Emporia. He was also a maintenance worker at his church, Victory Fellowship. His family plans to have him cremated. Funeral services are pending.