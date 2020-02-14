Emporia shelter dog starring alongside Harrison Ford in new movie

It was a match made in the movies! An Emporia dog is starring alongside famous Hollywood actor Harrison Ford in the new movie, “Call of the Wild.”

The movie is based off the book “Call of the Wild,” published in 1903. The staring animal in the movie is named Buck.

According to the movie bio, “Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail-delivery dog sled team, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime as he ultimately finds his true place in the world.”

Producers were looking for a dog like the one in the book which was a cross between a farm collie-type dog and a St. Bernard.

When they went looking for the right dog, they came across Buckley at the Emporia Animal Shelter.

“Buckley was found as a stray, so he was wondering the streets of Emporia, Kansas. He was a good 30 pounds underweight. You know, he’d been there for three weeks, so I can only imagine how emaciated he must’ve been when he was first picked up,” said Jessica Steele-Sanders, the wife of the movies director, Chris Sanders.

When Steele-Sanders was looking for the right dog, she said the dog in the book and Buckley were an exact match.

Steele-Sanders said Buckley is a classic rags-to-riches story.

The Sanders’ family enjoyed working with Buckley so much, they adopted him.

"Call of the Wild" hits movie theaters on February 21.