Enjoy today because a winter storm takes aim on the state this weekend

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we’re saving the best for last this week. In other words, today promises to be the nicest day of the work week. Decreasing clouds, a gentle breeze, and highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees will have our Friday feeling like fall.

Colder conditions on Saturday will be followed by a storm system on Sunday. The path of the storm appears to be a route along the Kansas/Oklahoma border which means mostly snow for Kansas. However, a wintry mix is possible in Wichita and areas farther south/east. Expect the precipitation to start falling in southwest Kansas late Saturday night and spread northeast on Sunday.

The snow will come to a stop on Monday morning and most of Kansas will see accumulation. The heaviest swath of snow should be across central Kansas where up five inches of accumulation is possible. Lighter amounts are forecast for southern Kansas. Expect 1-3” of snowfall in the Wichita area.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: S/W 5-15. High: 59.

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Wind: W/N 10-20. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Colder with increasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 10-15. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 27.

Sun: High: 33. Low: 22. Cloudy with a wintry mix changing to snow.

Mon: High: 31. Low: 18. Snow in the morning; clearing and cold.

Tue: High: 38. Low: 24. Sunny; continued cold.

Wed: High: 48. Low: 33. Mostly sunny and warmer.

Thu: High: 51. Low: 34. Mild with a mix of sun and clouds.

