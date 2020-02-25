Error creates confusion about coronavirus in Kansas

A since-corrected map from Johns Hopkins University showed Kansas having 36 coronavirus cases, all being American patients brought back to the U.S. from a cruise ship docked in Japan.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says those patients were never in the state, and so far, there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas.

What if those cases were in Kansas? Eyewitness News talked with an infectious disease specialist about how the state would respond to the virus.

However, an infectious disease specialist in Wichita says it's looking more like a matter of when Kansas will see its first case rather than if that will happen.

"The talk has shifted from keeping it out of the U.S. or limited exposure to it in the U.S. to 'we better get ready for having widespread spread of this virus," says Dr. Keck Hartman, M.D., Infectious Disease Specialist for Infectious Disease Consultants in Wichita.

Dr. Hartman says preparation is a common practice for hospitals and health officials.

"We practice quarantine methods for a lot of different contagious diseases," Dr. Hartman says. '"Those policies and procedures are in place already."

This has helped to equip many large hospitals.

"Hospitals are doing what they can with protective gear and rooms and isolation," Dr. Hartman says.

When it comes to treating coronavirus cases, Dr. Hartman says the difficulty might come when dealing with a large number of patients. That's why he says some of the minor cases might do better staying at home.

"If you're having symptoms, don't run to your doctor's office where there's a lot of susceptible people in close quarters," Dr. Hartman says. "Stay home unless you're really having some symptoms that need medical attention."

Severe symptoms include a high fever, dehydration and shortness of breath. Dr. Hartman says the most important question when it comes to treating the disease is the virus, which doctors are still learning about.

"it's a brand new virus, so there's presumably no immunity," he says. "That makes it more liable to spread. It’s something that we’re still learning a lot about, rapidly every day with the information that comes out. It seems to be very contagious."

For now, Dr. Hartman says a bigger public health risk in the U.S. is influenza, which has caused more illnesses and deaths than the coronavirus so far this flu season.