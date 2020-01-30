Estranged husband accused of killing missing wife dies

A lawyer says a Connecticut man charged with murdering his missing wife amid a contentious divorce case has died following an apparent suicide attempt.

Fotis Dulos had been hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning since Tuesday, when he was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the garage of his house in Farmington, Connecticut.

Dulos was accused of killing Jennifer Dulos, who has not been seen since she dropped their five children off at school in New Canaan in May.

Her body has not been found despite extensive searches.

Fotis Dulos had denied any role in her disappearance.

