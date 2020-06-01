Even hotter for midweek

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that early summer weather will continue for several more days across Kansas. Temperatures are expected to remain above normal for much of the week, but record highs are not likely.

Look for Tuesday morning to start off with lows in the 60s. The afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with sunshine. It will still be rather breezy across Kansas.

An approaching front Tuesday evening could bring a few isolated storms to the area, but they fall apart shortly after sunset.

The chances for scattered storms will increase heading into Wednesday evening, especially for areas north of I-70. Those storms will then push southeast into the night. There will be a slightly better chance for some thunderstorms coming up Thursday evening across central and eastern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 90.

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 68.

Wed: High: 94 Decreasing clouds; scattered nighttime storms.

Thu: High: 95 Low: 71 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 72 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 94 Low: 73 Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 72 Mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 70 Becoming partly cloudy and breezy.