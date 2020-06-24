Evening storm chance

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a few evening storms could be strong to severe with some small hail and gusty winds to 60 mph. The storms will remain very isolated and should die off around sunset.

Low temperatures early Thursday will be in the 60s, and as the Kansas wind cranks up in the afternoon, highs will go back into the 90s. Look for plenty of sunshine around the area.

Scattered storms may impact northwest Kansas Thursday evening, but those will fade as the night continues.

Friday looks hot with highs into the 90s, but a cold front coming into Kansas will bring a threat of storms to much of central and northern Kansas. A few strong storms can't be ruled out for Friday night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Few evening storms; then partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 93.

Tomorrow night: Turning partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 71.

Fri: High: 94 Partly cloudy; chance for nighttime storms.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 72 Becoming partly cloudy; isolated evening storms.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 73 Becoming partly cloudy; isolated evening storms.

Tue: High: 95 Low: 74 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.