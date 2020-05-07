Evening storm chance continues

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the severe weather chance remains low, but some gusty winds and small hail are possible on storms through 10 p.m. Storms will move out shortly after midnight.

Gusty north winds will be common in Kansas early Friday, but should start going down throughout the day. Lows will be in the 40s for much of the state and warm up into the 60s during the afternoon.

It will be dry though the weekend with increasing clouds Saturday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Another cold front is coming Saturday night, which will lower temperatures for Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 60s with gusty north breezes.

Several chances for showers and storms will be coming next week. Severe weather may impact part of the area by Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers and storms end by midnight; mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/N 15-30; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; windy and cool. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and chilly. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 40.

Sat: High: 67 Partly cloudy; warmer.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 44 Mostly sunny; breezy and cooler.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 45 Cloudy; scattered showers

Tue: High: 60 Low: 46 Showers in the AM, then cloudy.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 53 Mostly cloudy; scattered afternoon/eve. storms

Thu: High: 79 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; scattered storms.