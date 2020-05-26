Evergy extends suspension of disconnects to July 15, late fees until end of year

Evergy announced they will be continuing their suspension of disconnect services for non-payments until July 15. The company will also waive late fees and offer payment arrangements until Dec. 31

“Evergy encourages customers to track and make payments toward their energy usage during this time to avoid balances that are difficult to pay later,” a release by the company read.

Federal assistance for energy funds are also available, with applications open until May 29.

Assistance with energy bills is also available through the Kansas Department of Children and Families. The LIEAP program will help cover a portion of energy bills to eligible households. That program ends May 29.

Help is also available through United Way at 2-1-1.