Evergy pledges millions in COVID-19 battle

Electric utility company Evergy is pledging $2.2 million to local relief efforts in the battle against COVID 19.

The company says it's the largest focused charitable commitment they've ever made.

“We know our communities and customers are dealing with nearly unprecedented uncertainties due to this virus,” said Terry Bassham, Evergy President and CEO in a press release. “We are making the largest focused charitable commitment in our history. We’ve been serving these communities nearly 150 years, and we want to do our part to help them move forward.”

This new donation brings their total community giving to $8 million, which has gone to a variety of areas.

It includes a million dollars to help customers pay their energy bills during a difficult financial time. $800,000 to help rebuild the local economy by helping small businesses with grants.

$400,000 will go to help non-profit agencies on the front lines of the pandemic.

You can read more about Evergy's plans during the pandemic here: Evergy COVID-19 Plan