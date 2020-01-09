Ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick moves from Kansas friary

Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has moved from the Kansas friary where he had been living since 2018, according to the Catholic News Agency.

Theodore Edgar McCarrick, retired American prelate of the Catholic Church., Photo Date: January 24, 2008 / Cropped Photo: World Economic Forum / CC BY-SA 2.0 / (MGN)

CNA reports a spokesperson for the Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Conrad said McCarrick left St. Fidelis Friary in Victoria, Kansas last week.

According to CNA, senior church officials say he moved to a residential community of priests who have been removed from ministry. Sources tell the agency that he made the decision to leave the Kansas friary himself over the Christmas period, adding that his continued presence in the friary had become a strain on the Franciscan community that was hosting him.

“McCarrick remains a guest at his new accommodation, but he is funding his own stay and is there by his own choice - no one can make him stay if he does not wish to,” a Church official told CNA.

McCarrick moved to the friary after he was accused in 2018 of sexually abusing minors, seminarians, and young priests.

Diocese of Salina Bishop Jerry Vincke said he allowed McCarrick to reside at the friary in Victoria after he received a call from Cardinal Donald Wuerl in Washington, D.C. During the call, the cardinal asked for Vincke's permission for McCarrick to relocate to the friary in Victoria to "live a life of prayer and penance."

CNA reports McCarrick's move from the friary has caused speculation that a report from the Vatican’s internal investigation will soon be released. They say it's release may not be imminent.

The Vatican's report is an internal investigation into McCarrick's career. He was Archbishop of Washington from 2000 until 2006.

