Expansion on unemployment benefits for KS workers now in effect

The Kansas Department of Labor confirms a 26-week expansion of unemployment benefits passed by the state legislature and signed by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly last month is operative.

In mid-March, the Kansas Legislature passed a temporary extension for an individual to be eligible for unemployment benefits to up to 26 weeks for all claims filed after Jan. 1, 20020.

The KDOL says the extension will apply automatically. There is no application or process required for benefactors other than filling weekly claims. The department says those impacted can expect new monetary determinations that include the additional 10 weeks' worth of benefits.

“If you are eligible, you will automatically receive the benefits extension,” Kansas Secretary of Labor Delia Garcia says. “You do not need an additional application. This applies to applications made on or after January 1, 2020, as directed by the Kansas Legislature.”

Kelly says this is good news for Kansans.

With the implementation of the Legislature’s expansion of benefits to up to 26 weeks, Kansans have the safety net needed to get through this crisis until our state’s economy rebounds," she says.

For more information on efforts to help Kansas workers or to apply for unemployment benefits, visit GetKansasbenefits.org.

