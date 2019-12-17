Expert offers advice for holiday gift-giving at work

When you get close to coworkers at your job, you may feel obligated to get them a gift for Christmas. When it comes to workplace gift-giving white elephant or secret Santa exchanges come to mind.

MGN Image

When it comes to exchanging gifts with co-workers, a few who spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday say they enjoy the holiday spirit lifter at work.

"It helps when they receive something from you. They appreciate it and I feel it's always a really positive thing, especially around this time of year," King of Freight Sales Manager Brandon Gentz says.

When it comes to how much to spend and what to buy, workplace relationship expert Dr. Paul White says giving gifts to coworkers can be complex.

"Gifts in the workplace tend to not go well and so people tend to have a lot of negative reactions to it," White says. "And so I would encourage people to think about it more at a personal level with a personal relationship."

If you're on the fence about giving a gift to a coworker this year, you're not alone. If you do happen to give a gift, White advises to make sure it has some personal meaning behind it.