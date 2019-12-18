Experts advise best ways to keep political disagreements from spoiling holiday

While many look forward to Christmas and spending time with loved ones, the political climate could create a strain for some spending the holidays with family they don't agree with.

Politics can be a difficult subject during any family gathering, but experts, say, there are a few ways to ease the tension.

Sarah Yost, a certified life coach in Wichita says controversial topics like politics can ruin someone's holiday. No matter how much you may disagree with your relatives, the conversation doesn't have to get to a divisive point.

"Preparation is really key, having a standard answer and changing the subject (saying) 'let's talk about something more fun,'" Yost says.

Some families choose to stay away from politics entirely during holiday celebrations.

"Just enjoy each other's time more, I think instead of getting into that and upsetting other people," Yost says. "Because you never know what (family members) think about something."

If a disagreeing family member does try to to pick an argument with you, Yost says the most important thing you do in such situations is keep your integrity.

The American Psychological Association cites a 2017 Stress in America survey showing 27 percent of adults strongly agree or somewhat agree that the police climate has caused a strain between themselves and their family members.

Tips from the APA include finding areas where you agree, being open and kind, keeping calm when tensions rise and having conversation goals focused on getting a point important to you across, but accepting that you might not change the other person's mind. Knowing when to end the conversations is key to this acceptance.

The APA and Yost say it's important to remember that disagreeing with someone your care about is okay.

