Experts answer your questions about COVID-19

Eyewitness News wants to keep you updated the latest information on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced new recommendations that limit public gatherings of 10 people or more.

Governor Laura Kelly announced three new cases of the coronavirus right here in Johnson County. Now, there are 11 confirmed cases in Kansas.

Many of you reached out to us for answers to your questions about the coronavirus. Monday night, we brought in a team of experts to answer those questions.