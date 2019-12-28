Expletive written on police officer's coffee at Junction City McDonald's

In a post that has more than a thousand shares on Facebook, Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said one of his officers received a coffee with a handwritten expletive on it from a McDonald's in Junction City.

Just after 6 a.m. Saturday, a Herington police officer stopped at the McDonald's drive-thru at 1127 South Washington St. in Junction City while he was on his way to work, Hornaday said in a press release.

After picking up his coffee, the officer made his way back to the police department. That's when he noticed the words "f***ing pig" written on the side of the cup.

"This behavior has been, is and always will be wrong," Hornaday said.

Hornaday wrote the officer was offered a "free lunch" and that "A Big Mac and large fries doesn't make up for it."

"This police officer has never met the McDonald’s employee," Hornaday said. "He has spent the last two months serving the citizens of Herington, visiting patients at Herington Municipal Hospital during Christmas who couldn’t be home for the holidays, participating in a Christmas give away at Herington Elementary School and many other positive things geared towards providing a positive future for the City of Herington."

Hornaday said he will not be releasing the officer's name at this time. He added both he and the officer have been in contact with McDonald's and will continue to work with them "to ensure this matter is resolved in a positive manner."

An employee at the McDonald's told 13 NEWS they are "investigating internally."

Geary Co. Sheriff's Office responded to the situation on Facebook, saying the following.

"Just to weigh in on the current situation in our community. We, humanity as a whole, have become quick to judge, and even quicker to react. We don't know the whole story and are saddened by seeing this incident in our community. However, we at the Geary County Sheriff's Office, believe this was an isolated incident and have faith in management at McDonald's to get to the bottom of the situation. We do not believe the actions of one individual represent the feeling of our community as a whole, a community we are proud to serve. As a show of faith in our community the Sheriff and some of his command staff will be visiting to have a cup of Coffee Monday morning."